Person In Custody Following Santa Monica Police Shooting
A person was in custody following a police shooting that took place amid a search for a burglary suspect in Santa Monica on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The incident was first reported about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Pine and 11th streets, the Santa Monica Police Department said via social media.
Details were not available, but police announced that a suspect was in custody and there was not believed to be any continued public threat.
The shooting took place as police were searching for a burglary suspect in the area. They had urged area residents to shelter in place as the search was ongoing.
The suspect’s condition and description were not available.
No officers were hurt during the incident, officials said.
34.009850 -118.475261