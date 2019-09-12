× Person In Custody Following Santa Monica Police Shooting

A person was in custody following a police shooting that took place amid a search for a burglary suspect in Santa Monica on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was first reported about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Pine and 11th streets, the Santa Monica Police Department said via social media.

Details were not available, but police announced that a suspect was in custody and there was not believed to be any continued public threat.

The shooting took place as police were searching for a burglary suspect in the area. They had urged area residents to shelter in place as the search was ongoing.

The suspect’s condition and description were not available.

No officers were hurt during the incident, officials said.

Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) near 1100 block of Pine Street. Officers continue their investigation. Note: THE SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY. We appreciate your patience as information is gathered. Updates will be provided when available. — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) September 13, 2019

ALL RESIDENTS IN THE AREA PLEASE SHELTER IN PLACE. Follow all orders of law enforcement personnel in the area. — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) September 13, 2019