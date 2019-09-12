× Sen. Kamala Harris Backed Bill to Increase Ride-Share Driver Wages Despite Close Family Ties to Uber

The passage of a landmark bill aimed at increasing wages and benefits for ride-share drivers and many others has put Sen. Kamala Harris of California in an awkward spot.

The Democratic presidential candidate has close connections, both familial and political, with the troubled ride-sharing giant Uber, but has sided with organized labor in backing the measure that the state Legislature passed on Wednesday. The bill limits businesses’ ability to use independent contractors, who have fewer protections under labor law than employees.

Harris’ brother-in-law, Tony West, one of her top political advisors since she first ran for San Francisco district attorney in 2003, has become the public face of Uber’s resistance to the bill. West, who is married to Maya Harris, the senator’s sister and campaign chairwoman, is Uber’s chief legal officer.

Maya Harris’ daughter, Meena Harris, also works at Uber on the diversity and inclusion team.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.