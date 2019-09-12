Students Walk Out of El Modena High School After Golf Cart Crash on Campus Leaves Classmate Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some students at El Modena High School walked out of class on Thursday morning in protest after a golf cart crash on campus resulted in the death of a 15-year-old student with special needs earlier this week.

The teen suffered major injuries in the crash on Monday at the campus, located in the city of Orange at 3920 E. Spring St., according to the Orange Unified School District. He later died.

A GoFundMe account identified the boy only as Manny, and stated that he had autism and "limited motor skills."

In the wake of Manny's death, some students raised questions about how the accident was able to happen on campus. On Thursday, they walked out of class after first period to express their frustration.

"All we need is care. All we need is for someone to look out for us when nobody else does," one student said.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 12, 2019.