× Suspected Burglar Barricaded Inside Long Beach Home; SWAT Officers Called to Scene

SWAT officers were called Thursday morning to a home in Long Beach where a suspected burglar is refusing to cooperate with authorities and come outside.

A call came in about 5:45 a.m. indicating that a suspicious person was inside the home located in the 2900 block of East First Street, Long Beach Police Officer Shauna Dandoy said.

Arriving officers located two men they believed to be burglary suspects and investigated.

One of the men was taken into custody, but the other barricaded himself inside the home, Dandoy said.

A SWAT team has responded to the location in an attempt to get the man to come out of the home peacefully.

No injuries have been reported.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.