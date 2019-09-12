Tips for Parents on How to Manage Digital Distractions During Homework With ReConnect’s Julia Storm

Posted 11:46 AM, September 12, 2019

LA-based digital media parenting educator and founder of ReConnect Julia Storm joined us live with tips to help kids resist digital distractions during homework. For more info on Julia and her company ReConnect, you can visit her website.

