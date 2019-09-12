Tunnel Discovered Near San Diego-Mexico Border, DHS Says

A fence runs along the US-Mexico border between the Otay Mesa and San Ysidro ports of entry in and near San Diego, California, across from Tijuana, Mexico (L). (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Authorities are investigating after uncovering a tunnel in Mexico near the California border in San Diego County, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.

“At this time, U.S. authorities are aware of a tunnel discovered by Mexican law enforcement officials near the Otay Mesa border,” a statement from DHS said.

It was not immediately known if the tunnel crossed into the United States, KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported.

