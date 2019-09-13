3 Wounded in Echo Park Shooting

Posted 9:27 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:19PM, September 13, 2019

Three people were were wounded when gunfire broke out in Echo Park on Friday night, officials said.

Police investigate after three people were shot at Sunset Boulevard and Rosemont Avenue in Echo Park on Sept. 13, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

The shooting took place about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Rosemont Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

All three victims were taken to hospitals. Two of them were in stable condition, police said. The condition of the third victim was not clear.

The crime scene was situated just down the street from Mohawk Bend and several other busy restaurants and bars.

No suspect description was available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

