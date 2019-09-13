BREAKING: Felicity Huffman Sentenced to 14 Days Behind Bars in College Admissions Scam

Adeena Sussman Previews Recipes From Her New Cookbook ‘Sababa’

Posted 12:02 PM, September 13, 2019

Professional recipe developer and renowned food writer Adeen Sussman joined us live with a taste of her new cookbook “Sababa - Fresh,Sunny Flavors from My Israeli Kitchen.” For more info on Adeena, the book and her book signings, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @AdeenaSussman.

