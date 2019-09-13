Aliso Viejo Boy Battling Rare Blood Disorder To Go Home From Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After five months in and out of the hospital following the unexpected diagnosis of a rare blood condition, a 12-year-old Aliso Viejo boy is preparing to return home.

Matthew Fuentes learned in April, through a chance encounter with a family friend at a pizza parlor who happened to be a biologist, that he has aplastic anemia.

After numerous transfusions and other treatments, and a successful bone marrow transplant, Fuentes was preparing Friday to leave Children's Hospital in Orange County one last time and return home.

A fund to help cover the cost of Matthew's treatment established online online has already raised more than $21,000.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 13, 2019.

33.780961 -117.866087