Aliso Viejo Boy Battling Rare Blood Disorder To Go Home From Hospital

Posted 11:35 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36PM, September 13, 2019

After five months in and out of the hospital following the unexpected diagnosis of a rare blood condition, a 12-year-old Aliso Viejo boy is preparing to return home.

Matthew Fuentes learned in April, through a chance encounter with a family friend at a pizza parlor who happened to be a biologist, that he has aplastic anemia.

After numerous transfusions and other treatments, and a successful bone marrow transplant, Fuentes was preparing Friday to leave Children's Hospital in Orange County one last time and return home.

A fund to help cover the cost of Matthew's treatment established online online has already raised more than $21,000.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 13, 2019.

