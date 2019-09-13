× California Senate Evacuated After Vaccine Bill Protester Throws ‘What Appeared to Be Blood’ Onto Lawmakers

A woman was arrested Friday on charges including assault after dropping what authorities said appeared to be blood on members of the California Senate from her seat in the visitor gallery. The disturbance occurred as lawmakers were wrapping up their work before adjourning for the year, forcing them to evacuate the chamber to continue in a nearby committee hearing room.

The protester was among dozens who were inside the state Capitol in opposition to a pair of bills signed Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom to impose new oversight of childhood vaccine exemptions. Authorities roped off the chamber with caution tape as the California Highway Patrol and Senate officers began an investigation.

The CHP said in a statement the blood-like substance was in “a feminine hygiene device” held by the woman. Her name was not immediately released, but CHP officials said she was booked on six charges including assault and disorderly conduct.

“A crime was committed today, but the Senate will not be deterred from conducting the people’s business,” Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) said as she stood at the front of the committee hearing room when the proceedings resumed in the new location.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

CHP statement on CA Senate incident is now out… "appeared to be blood…" pic.twitter.com/3mjcm8EDB5 — John Myers (@johnmyers) September 14, 2019