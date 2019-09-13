DogTV's General Manager Beke Lubeach joined us live to discuss a new channel for dogs that is scientifically programmed to entertain, love, and comfort them. For more information on DogTV visit their website or follow them on Facebook @DogTV.
DogTV: 24 Hours, 7 Days a Week Channel Scientifically Programmed to Soothe and Entertain Dogs
