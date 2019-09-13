Family to Announce Lawsuit After El Modena HS Student Killed in Golf Cart Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mother of 15-year-old Manny Perez and her attorney will hold a news conference Friday morning to announce a lawsuit against the Orange Unified School District.

Perez suffered fatal injuries in a golf cart crash on the El Modena High School campus on Monday.

Questions still remain how Perez, a special needs student with autism, was able to get behind the wheel of the golf cart.

Robert Glassman, the family's attorney, said the teen had the mental capacity of a 3- to 5-year-old.

"He was on the severe end of the autism spectrum," Glassman said. "And the school knew that, everyone knew that, and that's why it's completely unacceptable that they left him unattended where he would be in a position to this kind of thing."

Perez's fellow El Modena High School students walked out of class on Thursday to express their sadness at the boy's death, and frustration that he was in an unsafe situation at school.

"He died because of somebody else's fault because they weren't watching him," student Victoria Ruiz said. "He had special needs, that was basically like you're taking care of a baby that doesn't know what it's doing, thinks everything is a toy."

In a statement to KTLA, the Orange Unified School District refuted allegations that Perez was alone at the time.

"He had two aides with him when he entered a parked golf cart. These aides immediately tried to persuade the student to exit the cart and tried to stop it as it sped forward and ultimately crashed," the statement read in part.

The school district released another statement following the walkout

"We understand how difficult this week has been for many of our students. We sympathize with their frustration and sadness. Frankly, this anxiety is being fueled by unfounded rumors and misinformation on social media, and that is unfortunate."

No other students were injured during the incident, and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Perez's family with funeral expenses.