Fashionable Fall Outfit Ideas With Anthropologie & Style Expert Ashley Fultz

Style expert and blogger for The Style Editrix Ashley Fultz joined us live with fall fashions from Anthropologie. Century City store now includes an APlus by Anthropologie shop where you can see and try on all styles and sizing ranges from 00P – 26W (petite, standard, plus). For more info you can visit their website. To shop the looks, you can also go to Ashley’s blog.
