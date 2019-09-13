× Feces Is Apparently Contaminating a Stretch of the American River in Sacramento

A stretch of the American River in Northern California contains significant levels of E. coli bacteria, a sign of fecal contamination, according to Sacramento County officials.

Tiscornia Beach, an area on the lower American River frequented by summer visitors, tested 7.5 times higher than the safety threshold on Tuesday, according to data from the county and the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board.

Samples of river water taken two weeks earlier at nearby Discovery Park tested almost 5.5 times higher than the safety threshold.

The Central Valley water board has tested the river’s water for bacteria for about 10 years, and weekly results have been published online since December 2017.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.