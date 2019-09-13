Fiery Big Rig Crash Prompts Lane Closures on NB 5 Freeway in Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fiery big rig crash on the 5 Freeway created a traffic nightmare for commuters in Anaheim Friday morning.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The driver of the big rig apparently lost control and drove up an embankment where the truck hit a light pole. The big rig came to a stop back on the freeway and caught fire.

Arriving officers noticed the truck driver was trapped inside the cab of the vehicle and ran over to help, CHP Sgt. Janelle Bautista said.

“They did put themselves at great risk of harm by attempting to retrieve the driver,” Bautista said.

The unidentified driver was rescued and transported to a local hospital. The condition of the driver was unknown.

Video from the scene showed debris from the truck, as well as fruits and vegetables, scattered on the freeway lanes.

A SigAlert was issued and expected to remain in place until about 10 a.m.

As of 6 a.m., two of the freeway's six lanes were allowing traffic to get through.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.