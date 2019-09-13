× Forest Service Offering More Than 1,500 Temporary Jobs Throughout California for Spring and Summer 2020

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service is accepting applications for more than 1,500 temporary positions for spring and summer 2020 at national forests and public lands throughout California, the agency announced in a news release.

Applications will be accepted from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30.

Jobs are available in a variety of occupational fields, including fire, recreation, wildlife and fisheries, botany, timber, engineering, visitor services, and archaeology, the Forest Service said in a news release.

Locally, fire position opportunities are available in Fawskin near Big Bear, Idyllwild, Lytle Creek near Fontana, and San Bernardino. These opportunities include jobs on fire engines and hotshot crews, at two helitack bases, and at the air tanker base in San Bernardino, according to San Bernardino National Forest Public Affairs Officer Zach Behrens.

Previous firefighting experience is not required for all positions.

Interested candidates can apply at USAJobs.gov, or learn more about job opportunities here.

The Pacific Southwest Region of the Forest Service manages 20 million acres of National Forest land in California and assists the state and private forest landowners in California, Hawaii and the U.S.-affiliated Pacific islands.