Gov. Newsom to Decide on Bill That Could Make it Harder to Block Construction of L.A. Homeless Shelters

A bill awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature could soon make it harder to fight the construction of new shelters and housing for homeless people in Los Angeles.

Assembly Bill 1197 would exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act any Los Angeles shelter or homeless housing project that gets funding from several state and local sources, including a $1.2 billion bond measure passed by L.A. voters. The landmark environmental law has often been used to challenge such projects in court.

The bill, authored by Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles), was championed by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti. If signed, it would exempt such projects in the city until 2025.

Santiago said he pushed the bill because homeless housing and shelters weren’t being built quickly enough.

