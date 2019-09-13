× Gunman Sought in Deadly Harbor Gateway Shooting

Police sought a gunman following a fatal shooting in Los Angeles’ Harbor Gateway neighborhood on Friday night, officials said.

The shooting took place about 7:40 p.m. in a commercial are in the 1000 block of 190th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.

The shooter was described as a white man, about 40 years old, dressed in black and carrying a silver handgun.

No further details, including a description of the victim, were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.