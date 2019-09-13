× Knife-Wielding Man Caught on Video Robbing Pomona Business Is Arrested

A knife-wielding man who was caught on video robbing a business in Pomona has been arrested, officials announced this week.

The man was also wanted in other robberies that occurred between July 29 and Sept. 8, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The suspect allegedly targeted similar businesses, including cellphone stores, gas stations with mini marts and insurance offices, all located in the same geographical area.

At least one of the incidents was caught on camera. That robbery was reported Aug. 31 at a tax and insurance business along Garey Avenue near Grand Avenue.

The man brandished a knife and demanded money when the woman working inside fought him off.

“I hit him in his private area,” the woman told KTLA.

She is seen in surveillance video struggling with the robber over the knife before he managed to grab about $1,000 and run away.

Detectives were eventually able to identify the man and he was arrested. His name has not been released.

‼️Can you help us find this man?⁉️ The man pictured is believed to be responsible for several robberies & attempted robberies in #Pomona. If you have any information, please contact #PomonaPD at 909-622-1241 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477. pic.twitter.com/42aIaUcjzq — Pomona Police Dept. (@PomonaPD) September 6, 2019