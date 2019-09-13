× L.A. City Officials to Trump Team’s Tour of Homeless Camps: ‘We’re On It. Show Us the Money’

The Trump administration’s trip to Los Angeles this week to explore ways to remove homeless street camps has left city officials confused — with reactions ranging from cautious optimism about new resources to fear about forced mass relocations to government-run facilities. Many also suspect the whole thing was just a political stunt.

“The feds are very late to this,” said Branimir Kvartuc, an aide to Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino. “We’re on it. Show us the money and let us spend it.”

The busload of Trump officials who toured skid row and other locations Tuesday did not meet with Mayor Eric Garcetti or with L.A. County officials, although staff from City Hall was on hand.

The administration didn’t provide additional details about its plans. But President Trump is expected to visit San Francisco on Tuesday, and then head to Los Angeles with a midday stop in San Diego on Wednesday.

