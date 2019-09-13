Lancaster Mother Charged With Assault, Murder 10 Months After Baby Son’s Death: DA’s Office

A Lancaster woman has been charged with assault and murder in connection with her 7-month-old son’s death last November, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Anaiyah Alise Perry, 21, will be arraigned on a count each of murder and assault on a child causing death, according to a DA’s news release. She’s set to make her first court appearance at the Antelope Valley Branch sometime on Friday.

Perry’s son, identified by the DA’s office only as Royal M., was found with head and neck injuries when deputies were called out to a residence in the 44000 block of Moccasin Place on Nov. 6, 2018, the release stated.

He was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and died the following day.

The victim had sustained blunt force trauma, the L.A. Times reported, citing the county coroner’s office.

Perry was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and is being held on $2 million bail, booking records showed.

She could face up to life in prison if convicted as charged, according to the DA’s office.