Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Stab Someone at Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park

Police arrested a man who tried to stab someone and then ran through the Westfield Topanga & The Village mall Friday night, authorities said.
The man, who has not been identified, was handcuffed by a security guard who was left cut on the hand, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. Police were called to the scene at 7:10 p.m.
Madison only described him as being 25 years old. Police requested medical treatment for the security guard and the man as he was left with a bloody nose.
It's unknown who he was trying to attack. No other details have been released.
KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.
34.208254 -118.605861