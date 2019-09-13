Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Stab Someone at Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park

Posted 8:39 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12PM, September 13, 2019

Police arrested a man who tried to stab someone and then ran through the Westfield Topanga & The Village mall Friday night, authorities said.

The man, who has not been identified, was handcuffed by a security guard who was left cut on the hand, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison. Police were called to the scene at 7:10 p.m.

Madison only described him as being 25 years old. Police requested medical treatment for the security guard and the man as he was left with a bloody nose.

It's unknown who he was trying to attack. No other details have been released.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report. 

