× Man Pleads Guilty in East L.A. Hit-and-Run That Killed 74-Year-Old Grandmother

A man pleaded guilty to killing a 74-year-old grandmother in a hit-and-run collision in East Los Angeles last December, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Raul Juarez Carranza, 78, of East Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. He faces up to four years in state prison, authorities said.

The driver, who was in a stopped pickup truck, suddenly accelerated and turned left toward Williamson Avenue on the morning of Dec. 8, 2018, according to California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle struck 74-year-old Matiana “Maty” Sanchez as she crossed the street in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection near Whittier Boulevard, CHP said.

Investigators said Carranza paused for a moment after hitting Sanchez, but then drove away from the crash site.

Sanchez died from her injuries.

Her daughter said Sanchez had seven children, 23 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

The family has lived in the area for over four decades, and Sanchez always walked everywhere because she didn’t drive, her daughter said.

“We knew that she had so many years left still,” the daughter said as she held back tears during a news conference after the collision.

Carranza previously pleaded not guilty to one felony count of each of hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person and vehicular manslaughter when he was charged back in January, the Attorney’s Office said.

Carranza’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13 at a Los Angeles court.