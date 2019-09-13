Man Rescued After Boat Capsizes Off Long Beach Coast

Authorities are responding to a capsized boat in the breakwater off the Long Beach coast, fire officials said.

A marine distress signal went out at about 4:45 p.m. near Seal Beach, Brian Fisk of the Long Beach Fire Department said.

First responders arrived at the scene and rescued one man in his 50s who was taken to a hospital, according to Fisk.

The man’s condition is unknown.

A 21-foot-long boat was found overturned in the water, Fisk said.

Rescuers are searching the area for other possible victims, but authorities said it’s unknown if anyone else was aboard the vessel.

Firefighters believe the boat might have crashed into rocks and then overturned, but the incident is still under investigation.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed rescue boats swarming the vessel that appeared upside-down and almost fully submerged in the water.

No further details were immediately available.