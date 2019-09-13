Man Suspected of Contacting Underage Girls, Possessing Child Pornography Arrested in Big Bear

A 31-year-old man suspected of contacting underage girls and owning child pornography was arrested in Big Bear Thursday.

Investigators were tipped off to the incident by an Electronic Services Provider, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Authorities determined the EPS account belonged to Big Bear resident Adam Lara, who was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

During their investigation, authorities determined Lara had used several social media applications to communicate with female juveniles online, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Lara posted bail, which was set at $25,000, and was released.

Detectives are asking the public’s help in locating anyone who may have been victimized by Lara.

Contact the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3615 with any information. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.