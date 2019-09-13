× Northern California Winery Reverses Course After Refusal to Host Same-Sex Wedding Sparked Outcry

A Northern California winery that initially denied a same-sex couple’s request to host a wedding on its property on religious grounds has reversed course following public outcry.

The Viaggio Estate and Winery in Acampo, Calif., regularly hosts weddings on their site, as advertised on the wedding site The Knot. “The perfect beginning to your journey to forever,” the online summary reads.

But when Dezanea Reyes, 25, inquired last week about the venue’s availability to host her upcoming nuptials to her fiancee, Alex Biddle, a wedding coordinator informed her that their marriage ceremony would be “violating” the winery owners’ “personal religious beliefs.”

The coordinator, writing on behalf of the owners, cited the U.S. Constitution and state protections in justification for the owners’ decision.

