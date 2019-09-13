Ortega Highway Shut Down After Car Fire Ignites Brush Near Rancho Mission Viejo

Posted 5:27 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15PM, September 13, 2019
Ortega Highway, near the Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park outside of Rancho Mission Viejo, as pictured in an Google Street View image.

A car fire that spread to brush near the Ronald W. Caspers Wilderness Park outside of Rancho Mission Viejo prompted the closure of Ortega Highway on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was first reported just before 4 p.m. as a car that had caught fire on the roadside near the park, according to California Highway Patrol logs. Minutes later, officials were notified that the nearby brush had started to burn.

The CHP issued a Sig Alert for both directions of Ortega Highway about 4:25 p.m. It was expected to remain in effect beyond 10 p.m.

The fire soon consumed an estimated 20 acres of brush, Orange County Fire Authority spokesman John Muir said. The flames were working their way uphill through medium brush.

Four helicopters were brought in to assist firefighters on the ground, Muir said.

