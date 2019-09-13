San Pedro Man Arrested in 2006 Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend in Long Beach

A San Pedro man was arrested Friday on suspicion of killing his then-20-year-old girlfriend 13 years ago in Long Beach, according to police.

Carl Mayes, 41, was taken into custody after detectives reviewed new evidence in the case, which police have described as a domestic violence-motivated killing.

The body of Tyquesha Myers was discovered by officers responding to the 710 freeway near the Pacific Coast Highway just before 8 a.m. on July 15, 2006. Mayes has been described by police as the former live-in boyfriend of Myers.

He is being held at Long Beach City Jail on $2,000,000 bail, according to police, who plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office early next week.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Long Beach Police Department detectives at 562-570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477, text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.