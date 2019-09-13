× KTLA to Livestream Project Angel Food’s Annual Awards Gala, Red Carpet Arrivals

KTLA will livestream Project Angel Food’s annual Angel Awards Gala, including red carpet arrivals, on Saturday.

The feed will be hosted by Olivia de Bortoli from KTLA’s online series “The Bench” and will begin at 6 p.m.

This year’s fundraiser is honoring actress Jamie Lee Curtis and philanthropists Jami Morse Heidegger and Klaus Heidegger.

“Jamie Lee Curtis and Jami and Klaus Heidegger have been involved with Project Angel Food for well over two decades and they are not afraid to throw on an apron, roll-up their sleeves and get involved,” said Executive Director Richard Ayoub in a press release.

KTLA is an official sponsor of the event and has partnered with the nonprofit for years.

Every week, staff and volunteers with Project Angel Food prepare and deliver more than 12,000 meals to people dealing with serious illness.