KTLA to Livestream Project Angel Food’s Annual Awards Gala, Red Carpet Arrivals

Posted 9:10 AM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12AM, September 13, 2019

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis visits a Project Angel Food kitchen in this undated photo. (Credit: KTLA)

KTLA will livestream Project Angel Food’s annual Angel Awards Gala, including red carpet arrivals, on Saturday.

The feed will be hosted by Olivia de Bortoli from KTLA’s online series “The Bench” and will begin at 6 p.m.

Watch live: Check back on Sept. 14 to watch the stream on this page.

This year’s fundraiser is honoring actress Jamie Lee Curtis and philanthropists Jami Morse Heidegger and Klaus Heidegger.

“Jamie Lee Curtis and Jami and Klaus Heidegger have been involved with Project Angel Food for well over two decades and they are not afraid to throw on an apron, roll-up their sleeves and get involved,” said Executive Director Richard Ayoub in a press release.

KTLA is an official sponsor of the event and has partnered with the nonprofit for years.

Every week, staff and volunteers with Project Angel Food prepare and deliver more than 12,000 meals to people dealing with serious illness.

