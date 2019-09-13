Female Victim Shot Outside Hospital in East Hollywood

Posted 8:48 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:51PM, September 13, 2019
Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in East Hollywood is pictured in an image from Google Maps.

Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in East Hollywood is pictured in an image from Google Maps.

A female victim was shot in front of a hospital in East Hollywood on Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to the scene outside Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, located at 1300 North Vermont Avenue, at 8:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

The victim was taken to another hospital in stable condition, Madison said.

Madison did not give the victim’s age or release any information about a possible suspect or other details.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.