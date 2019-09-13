× Female Victim Shot Outside Hospital in East Hollywood

A female victim was shot in front of a hospital in East Hollywood on Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to the scene outside Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, located at 1300 North Vermont Avenue, at 8:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

The victim was taken to another hospital in stable condition, Madison said.

Madison did not give the victim’s age or release any information about a possible suspect or other details.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.