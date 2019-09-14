Abandoned Panga Boat Carrying 577 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Malibu

Authorities found a beached panga boat carrying 41 bales of marijuana in Malibu Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

The Coast Guard’s Los Angeles-Long Beach station received a report of an abandoned 35-foot panga vessel on the beach at about 6:20 a.m.

It was found to be carrying about 577 pounds of marijuana, according to the news release.

A helicopter was dispatched to search for any possible people in distress, but the search was later called off and no victims were found, USGS said.

Crews from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Ventura County Fire Department, U.S. Border Patrol and California State Park Lifeguards responded to the area to help remove the panga boat and the bales of marijuana from the beach.

It’s unclear where the boat came from or who it belongs to.

Last month, 43 bales of marijuana, worth about $1 million, were found floating in the ocean near Catalina Island.

It was unknown where the 1,300 pounds of marijuana came from.