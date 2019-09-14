Bakersfield Police Department Requests Domestic Abuse Charge Be Filed Against Assistant Chief

Posted 11:52 AM, September 14, 2019, by

The Bakersfield Police Department has requested a domestic abuse charge be filed against one of its assistant chiefs.

Assistant Chief Evan Demestihas is seen in a photo posted on the Bakersfield Police Department's Facebook page.

Assistant Chief Evan Demestihas is seen in a photo posted on the Bakersfield Police Department’s Facebook page.

The department says the case against Assistant Chief Evan Demestihas has been submitted to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.

Demestihas was arrested Sept. 4 after police were called to a lounge to check on a woman. Investigators determined the woman was the victim of a domestic violence incident and identified Demestihas as a suspect.

He could not be reached for comment.

The police department is recommending one count of domestic abuse.

Police say the assistant chief will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.