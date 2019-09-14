Brush Fire Breaks Out NearJuniper Flats Community in Riverside County; Evacuations Ordered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fire broke out and quickly consumed 75 acres of brush near the rural community of Nuevo in Riverside County on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Horseshoe Fire, ignited just before 6 p.m. near the 21000 block of Stagecoach Trail, in the Juniper Flats community east of Nuevo, Cal Fire officials said in a written statement.

"The first arriving engine reported the fire burning in heavy fuels with a moderate rate of spread," according to the statement.

The flames were 0% contained as of 6:45 p.m., officials said.

Fire officials announced evacuation orders for the Mayberry community of San Jacinto, near Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road, shortly before 7:30 p.m. The number of homes affected was not clear.

No injuries have been reported.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the fire, along with two air tankers, a helicopter and two bulldozers.

It's unclear what ignited the blaze. No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#HorseshoeFire [UPDATE] Evacuations are in place for the community of Mayberry in San Jacinto near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) September 15, 2019

Vegetation Fire - 5:52 pm 21000 blk of Horeshoe Trl, in Juniper Flats. 10 acres and 0% contained. For more info: https://t.co/X5cxEdLsqY — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) September 15, 2019