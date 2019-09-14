× California Lawmakers Vote to Block Trump’s Environmental Rollbacks, Defying Newsom

California lawmakers, over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s objections, passed sweeping legislation early Saturday allowing the state to impose strict endangered species protections and water pumping restrictions for the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

The governor must now decide whether to veto the bill and raise the ire of California environmentalists, who will surely accuse him of sidling up to the Trump administration, or sign the bill into law and potentially anger the state’s biggest water agencies.

The issues involving the delta, which provides water for more than 25 million people and millions of acres of Central Valley farmland, became the biggest political flashpoint in the legislation, which is cast to shield California from the Trump administration’s rollback of federal environmental and labor protections.

State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), one of the most powerful politicians in Sacramento, led the legislation. Sending the bill to Newsom’s desk marks one of the first times these two leaders have clashed over major state policy. That could have implications for their future relationship, potentially complicating the governor’s legislative agenda.

