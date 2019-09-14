CHP Officer Injured in Crash After Multiple Incidents on 405 Freeway in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer sustained serious injuries when he crashed while responding to a previous crash in Long Beach Friday night.

The officer's crash was one of several that occurred on the 405 Freeway Friday night, causing major traffic backups lasting into the early hours Saturday.

A fatal crash occurred on the 405 northbound at Woodruff Avenue around 10 p.m., and another crash happened on the southbound 405 at Century Boulevard less than an hour later. These incidents caused major traffic backups.

The CHP officer was responding to another crash on the Lakewood southbound offramp when he somehow lost control of his motorcycle and struck a raised 4-foot-wide center divider.

The officer suffered major injuries to his legs and chest, according to Officer Jose Barrios.

The injured officer is a sergeant with CHP's South L.A. office, who has been with CHP for 21 years, Barrios said.

The officer is listed in stable condition. His name has not yet been released.