Demonstrators March in Honor of Orange County Student With Special Needs Killed in Golf Cart Accident at School

Posted 8:10 PM, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:14PM, September 14, 2019

Fellow students and others took to the streets in Orange Saturday to demand answers in the death of a 15-year-old student with special needs who died in an on-campus golf cart accident at El Modena High School last week.

Manny Perez was killed Monday in a golf cart crash, authorities said.

His family said Perez had autism and was not properly supervised. They announced plans to file a lawsuit against the school district on Thursday. Fellow students held a walkout at the campus the same day.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 14, 2019.

