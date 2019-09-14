Demonstrators March in Honor of Orange County Student With Special Needs Killed in Golf Cart Accident at School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fellow students and others took to the streets in Orange Saturday to demand answers in the death of a 15-year-old student with special needs who died in an on-campus golf cart accident at El Modena High School last week.

Manny Perez was killed Monday in a golf cart crash, authorities said.

His family said Perez had autism and was not properly supervised. They announced plans to file a lawsuit against the school district on Thursday. Fellow students held a walkout at the campus the same day.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 14, 2019.