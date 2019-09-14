Firefighters Respond to Grass Fire Along 210 Freeway in Pacoima

Firefighters responded to a grass fire along the 210 Freeway in Pacoima Saturday.

Around 12:30 p.m., crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the L.A. County Fire Department doused the 1/2 acre patch of grass on an embankment along the eastbound lanes of the 210 near the 118 interchange.

A large supply of hay bails stacked near the edge of the grass was seen engulfed in flames, along with what appeared to be a trailer.

At 1 p.m., firefighters said the blaze was completely contained. No structures were damaged.

Two lanes of eastbound traffic were closed during the response, causing some traffic slowdowns. California Highway Patrol said the lanes will be back open within an hour.

There were no reported injuries.