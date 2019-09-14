× ‘Gang-Related’ Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Same Santa Ana Neighborhood That Saw Deadly Gun Violence Just Weeks Ago

One man was killed in what police described as a “gang-related” shooting in Santa Ana early Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 500 East Pine Street around 4:40 a.m., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found an adult male on the ground suffering a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Orange County Fire Authority paramedics arrived and rendered aid, but the victim died of his injuries at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the shooting was gang-related, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

The scene of Saturday’s shooting is in the same area as the Aug. 29 shooting that killed 18-year-old Victoria Barrios and wounded a 17-year-old boy.

Investigators believe that shooting was also gang-related, although police said Barrios was not a gang member and was likely not the intended target.

Police released surveillance footage of the Aug. 29 shooting that shows the shooter firing a weapon while hanging out of a moving SUV. That case remains unsolved.

At this time, there is no suspect information in Saturday’s shooting.

Investigators ask anyone with information on either of these incidents to contact the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Section at 714-245-8390. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers.