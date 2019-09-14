Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Huntington Beach

Posted 10:17 AM, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25AM, September 14, 2019
An earthquake struck about 15.5 miles southwest of Huntington Beach on Sep. 14, 2019. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported off shore near Huntington Beach early Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 2:48 a.m. about 15.5 miles southwest of Huntington Beach, south southwest of Seal Beach, northeast of Avalon and west southwest of Newport Beach, USGS reported.

It hit at a depth of 6.4 miles.

The shaking was felt in Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Norwalk, Los Angeles, Burbank and Santa Clarita, according to USGS community reports.

