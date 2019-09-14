Man in Wheelchair Dies After Being Struck By Pickup Truck in Commerce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man died after being struck by a pickup and pinned underneath in the city of Commerce Saturday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The collision was reported at about 7:43 a.m. in a crosswalk in the area of South Atlantic Boulevard and Jardine Street, the department said.

Deputies responded and found the victim pinned under a large pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident drew a crowd that gathered near the truck in mourning.

Friends of the victim told KTLA he was a man in his 50s who uses a wheelchair.

The man lived in the area and was an usher at a church, friends said. Authorities have not identified the victim.

One person who was at the scene, and knew the victim, said the man's death is a "tragedy" for both his family and the community.

The Sheriff's Department said the investigation is still ongoing, but as of Saturday morning, investigators believe the collision was an accident, and don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

No further details were immediately available.