Compton Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood

A 28-year-old Compton man died after he was struck by two cars on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood late Friday, authorities said. The first vehicle that hit him fled he scene.

The collisions took place about 11:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just north of Century Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim had walked onto the freeway traffic lanes, the CHP said in a written statement. It was not clear why.

“The pedestrian was struck by an unknown dark-colored vehicle traveling southbound in the No. 5 lane.,” according to the statement. “Following the collision, the pedestrian was struck a second time by a Toyota Camry in the No. 5 lane.”

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity was not released pending notification of family.

“The vehicle which struck the pedestrian in the initial collision fled the scene,” according to the statement. “At this time we have no information on the driver or the vehicle that fled the scene.”

The driver of the Camry remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, officials said. He was described as a 64-year-old Compton man.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run driver or vehicle was urged to contact Officer Case of the CHP’s West Los Angeles-area office at 310-642-3939.