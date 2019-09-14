× Officers Catch Emu After Brief Chase on Highway Near Fresno

Madera County authorities have captured an emu after the flightless fugitive led officers down a highway.

The bird was apprehended following a brief chase by California Highway Patrol officers.

Authorities say officers responded to a report that an ostrich was wandering along the right-hand shoulder of U.S. Highway 99 northwest of Fresno.

CHP said officers were able to “corral the suspect” and Madera County Animal Services took the bird into custody uninjured.

Officers say they do not know whether the emu escaped a nearby farm or a moving vehicle.

Animal experts say the flightless native Australian birds can sprint at up to 30 mph (48 kph) and trot quickly for longer distances.

Emus are the second-largest birds in the world behind the ostrich.