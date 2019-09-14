× Sylmar Man Arrested on Suspicion of Making False Threats of Violence Against L.A. County Fair: Police

A Sylmar man was arrested on suspicion of making false threats against the Los Angeles County Fair in an email, the Pomona Police Department said Saturday.

Law enforcement were notified of the email threatening a mass shooting shortly before 3 p.m. Friday and Pomona police and the FBI tracked the email to Erik Villasenor of Sylmar, the department said.

“Officers responded to Villasenor’s place of residence in Sylmar where he admitted to the hoax,” Pomona police said.

Villasenor was taken into custody and booked into a Pomona jail for making false threats, authorities said.

Officials did not provide details on the alleged email.

The 24-year-old man is being held on $20,000 bail, according to county inmate records.

“Fairplex would like to express its deep appreciation for the speedy response by Pomona Police & FBI,” the L.A. County Fair said on Twitter.

The Los Angeles County Fair is an annual month-long fair held in Pomona that usually draws thousands of visitors who enjoy food vendors and amusement park rides.

The fair announced last month that it will be beefing up security in the wake of several recent mass shootings, including one at the Gilroy Garlic Festival where a gunman killed three people and wounded several others on July 28.

“In light of the environment, we’ve made significant investment to make sure our guests and employees are safe,” chief executive of the Fairplex, Miguel Santana, told the Los Angeles Times.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

