Temperatures Up to 106 Degrees Forecast Saturday in Some Parts of SoCal

Large swaths of Southern California will be scorched by a heat wave this weekend, with some areas feeling triple-digit temperatures, weather officials said Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory warning for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties that will see temperatures as high as 106 degrees. The extreme temperatures are expected to lift by 7 p.m. Saturday, but the heat will linger through Sunday, said weather officials.

Kathy Hoxsie, meteorologist in the weather service’s Oxnard office, said the region has been enjoying cooler-than-normal temperatures this year, but this kind of heat isn’t unusual for September.

“We’ve been a little spoiled this summer,” Hoxsie said.

