Sun Valley Woman Killed, Driver Sought in Acton Hit-and-Run

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who struck and killed a 41-year-old Sun Valley woman in Acton early Saturday, then fled the scene without stopping to help.

Lilia Garcia died in the crash, which took place about 2 a.m. along Crown Valley Road, just south of Soledad Canyon Road, according to CHP and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials.

“Preliminary information indicates (Garcia) was walking southbound on the west dirt shoulder of Crown Valley Road, just south of Soledad Canyon Road, when she was struck by a vehicle,” the CHP said in a written statement.

The vehicle that struck Garcia continued southbound on Crown Valley Road, officials said.

“A small white sedan with a large spoiler on the rear of the vehicle” was spotted driving away from the scene of the collision, according to the statement. It was not clear whether that car was involved.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP’s Apple Valley-area office at 661-948-8541.