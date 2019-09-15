× $5-Billion Rams and Chargers Stadium in Inglewood Now Has a Name: SoFi Stadium

As construction continues on the NFL’s most expensive stadium by far, the $5-billion Inglewood venue has reached a major milestone.

The place now has a name: SoFi Stadium.

LA Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park has partnered in a 20-year agreement that gives the digital personal finance company the exclusive naming rights for the future home of the Rams and Chargers, the teams announced Sunday. The deal is the official culmination of negotiations first reported in May. Financial terms of the naming-rights deal were not disclosed.

The stadium, which is scheduled to open next summer and being developed by Rams owner Stan Kroenke, will play host to Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the college football national championship game in 2023, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. It will have a seating capacity of about 70,000, expandable to 100,000.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Introducing @SoFi Stadium. Get ready to experience the extraordinary. pic.twitter.com/wlUcnYyczv — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 15, 2019