Average U.S. Gas Price Down 3 Cents Per Gallon, But Expected to Rise After Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Processing Facility

Posted 12:14 PM, September 15, 2019, by
A gas pump fills a car with fuel at a gas station on May 10, 2017 in San Rafael. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A gas pump fills a car with fuel at a gas station on May 10, 2017 in San Rafael. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 3 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past three weeks to $2.63.

The price is 20 cents lower than what it was in mid-July.

However, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday she expects the trend to reverse after Saturday’s drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s key oil processing facility.

There was no immediate impact on global oil prices from the attacks as markets were closed for the weekend, but analysts anticipate a price spike when markets reopen Monday.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.62 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.11 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is down a penny since August 23, to $2.99 per gallon.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.