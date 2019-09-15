Forest Fire Ignites in San Jacinto Mountains Near Hemet, Idyllwild

Posted 8:09 PM, September 15, 2019, by
A fire truck is seen in this Getty Images file photo.

A fire truck is seen in this Getty Images file photo.

A fire ignited in the San Jacinto Mountain between Hemet and Idyllwild on Sunday and quickly blackened more than 50 acres within the San Bernardino National Forest, authorities said.

The Bautista Fire was first reported around 7 p.m. in the forest east of Hemet and south of Idyllwild, prompting the closure of Bautista Canyon Road, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

No structures were threatened, and no evacuations were ordered, officials said. But U.S. Forest Service officials noted that the fire appeared to have “potential” to spread to 500 acres or more.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.