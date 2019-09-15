× Forest Fire Ignites in San Jacinto Mountains Near Hemet, Idyllwild

A fire ignited in the San Jacinto Mountain between Hemet and Idyllwild on Sunday and quickly blackened more than 50 acres within the San Bernardino National Forest, authorities said.

The Bautista Fire was first reported around 7 p.m. in the forest east of Hemet and south of Idyllwild, prompting the closure of Bautista Canyon Road, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

No structures were threatened, and no evacuations were ordered, officials said. But U.S. Forest Service officials noted that the fire appeared to have “potential” to spread to 500 acres or more.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

#BautistaFire update: – Last size estimate is 50 acres with potential for 500 or more.

– No current containment estimate at this time

– No current evacuations or structure threats

– Cause under investigation — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 16, 2019