× Gunman in Custody After Police Chopper Witnesses Fatal Shooting in Ontario, Authorities Say

A man suspected of shooting another man to death in an incident witnessed by a police helicopter was arrested early Sunday, authorities said.

Jose Lopez was taken into custody after officers were called to the 13000 block of South Ontario Avenue just after midnight and a police chopper observed a man holding a gun and then shooting multiple times at the victim, according to the Ontario Police Department.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken for treatment at a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Lopez was found hiding inside a trailer on the property, authorities said, and taken into custody with the assistance of a police dog. Police said detectives later found a firearm believed to be the one used in the killing.

Officials have not indicated a possible motive as the shooting remains under investigation. Meanwhile, Lopez was being booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Joshua Burks at 909-408-1912 or 909-986-6711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at 800-782-7463 or visit http://www.wetip.com.