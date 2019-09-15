× Horseshoe Fire in Riverside County Grows to 250 Acres; Evacuations Still in Place

The Horseshoe Fire in Riverside County spread to 250 acres Sunday morning but containment also inched up to 20% as evacuation orders remained in place, authorities said.

The brush fire broke out just before 6 p.m. on Saturday near the rural community of Juniper Flats east of Nuevo, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters initially responded to the 21000 block of Stagecoach Trail.

As of 11:30 p.m., the fire had burned through 200 acres and was just 10% contained, officials said.

About homes were placed under evacuations and another 40 were described by authorities as being potentially threatened. Homes were evacuated in the community of San Jacinto, west of Warren Road and south of Mulberry Street.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the blaze. No injuries were reported.